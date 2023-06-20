Budanov: a special detachment of immortal commanders is being created in Ukraine

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, commented on the fake Russian propaganda about his death.
He stated this in a commentary to the Kyiv Post.
Budanov noted that now a special detachment of immortal commanders is being created in Ukraine - Valery Zaluzhny, Stepan Bandera, Simon Petlyura, Ivan Mazepa.
Rumors about the death or serious injury of Kirill Budanov have been circulating in social networks since the Russians launched another missile attack on Kyiv on May 29.
