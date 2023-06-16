"Borschi-neighbors": Ukraine reacted to another BulbaIPSO

18:02 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the border with Ukraine, the border guards of Belarus, in order to lure away our defenders, used "forbidden gastronomic tactics."

The "colleagues" of the border guards recorded an audio message, the main leitmotif of which was similar culinary traditions, in particular, we are talking about borscht.

"Belarusian and Ukrainian borscht are very similar to each other. Of course, there are minor differences. As a rule, beans are added to Ukrainian borscht. And there are more potatoes in the Belarusian borscht. But, nevertheless, both of them are practically the same borscht," the message says.

In addition, a female voice says that Ukrainian and Belarusian borscht are "borscht-neighbors and borscht-relatives", and there is nothing similar in Europe.

"That's why borscht is not only tasty and nutritious, it is also one of the foundations of our common East Slavic identity.. Borscht is what unites us. Remember this, comrades! And when you no longer have anything to cook your borscht with, come over to our side, try our Belarusian borscht. You won't regret it!" the post reads.

The main Ukrainian fighter for borscht chef Yevhen Klopotenko and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reacted to this gastronomic attack of the Belarusians.

"Belarusian IPSO became more active and they immediately went with trump cards - telling us about kinship because of food. There is a clarification: and if you seem to have such a similar borscht, then why do you continue to eat Russian cabbage soup, which has long been sour? Think about it. And if you think about it, then there is another topic for reflection: about the cultural heritage of the people and their identity. What happened to your language - I think it is not necessary to remind. We protect our own, and we are reviving traditional cuisine so as not to repeat your fate. If, finally, you throw off the dictatorship in your country and start competing on the side of good, then we can help you later in culinary matters, and we will invite the Belarusian Volunteer Corps as tasters. They are an excellent reference for you in terms of what “friendly peoples” are. p.s. To threaten Ukrainians with hunger, agitating to return to the scoop is very ironic, of course.. Especially with this voice of a nerd. Sit down, two." Klopotenko wrote.

The Ukrainian border guards also gave a worthy answer to the Belarusians, noting that no matter how many bulbs you add to cabbage soup, you get "allied stew"...

"The new chairman of the Belarusian border guards decided that well-fed subordinates are better than armed ones! Therefore, while the equipment is in the boxes, the bulboIPSO all together rushed to rewrite the recipe for Ukrainian borscht with a Belarusian motive! However, no matter how much bulba you add to cabbage soup, you get "allied stew" … In short, a nice try, but NO!” - reacted to the cynical action of the Belarusian border guards in the State Border Guard Service.

Now the Belarusian border guards are listening to an appeal recorded by the defenders of the Ukrainian border in Belarusian, which exhaustively explains what is wrong with the "Belarusian borscht".