Most Ukrainians want to change the central government after the war

The overwhelming majority of Ukrainians (73%) support the renewal of the central government at one level or another after Ukraine's victory in the war.
This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).
The greatest request for renewal concerns the Verkhovna Rada - 69% of respondents would like to change the parliament after the victory. Next comes the government - 47% of respondents would like to change it.
At the same time, fewer respondents - 23% - would like to change the president after the victory.
At the same time, he noted that, despite the fact that Ukrainians have rallied to repel the enemy, this does not mean that they are ready to "turn a blind eye to the abuse or incompetence of certain politicians or officials."
