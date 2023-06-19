Most Ukrainians want to change the central government after the war

14:53 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The overwhelming majority of Ukrainians (73%) support the renewal of the central government at one level or another after Ukraine's victory in the war.



This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).



The greatest request for renewal concerns the Verkhovna Rada - 69% of respondents would like to change the parliament after the victory. Next comes the government - 47% of respondents would like to change it.



At the same time, fewer respondents - 23% - would like to change the president after the victory.

“Ukraine is a vivid example of the “rallying around the flag effect”: although support for the actions of the central government gradually decreased before the start of 2022, however, after a large-scale invasion, the population “set priorities” and now we see generally high support for the actions of the authorities to achieve Victory,” the prokom results of the survey Executive Director of KIIS Anton Grushetsky.

At the same time, he noted that, despite the fact that Ukrainians have rallied to repel the enemy, this does not mean that they are ready to "turn a blind eye to the abuse or incompetence of certain politicians or officials."