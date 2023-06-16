Most Ukrainians felt the worsening economic situation

16:13 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A survey by the Rating sociological group suggests that the majority of Ukrainians have experienced a deterioration in their own economic situation over the past six months, but Ukrainians remain optimistic about the future economic situation and their well-being.

According to the survey, 59% of Ukrainians have felt a deterioration in their own economic situation over the past six months, in 35% it has not changed, only 6% have felt an improvement. Assessments of the situation in Ukraine as a whole are worse: 75% felt deterioration, 14% say no changes, 8% about improvement.



Despite this, speaking about the country's economy in the future, respondents have more positive hopes: 35% expect improvement, 28% think that nothing will change, 26% expect deterioration.



As for the personal situation, 31% hope that their personal economic situation will improve next year, 39% believe that it will not change, 17% have pessimistic views on this matter.



As sociologists note, although the number of those experiencing improvement in dynamics has not increased, however, compared to the situation a year ago, negative assessments have slightly decreased (from 75% in July 2022 to 59% now) due to an increase in the category of those who state no changes.



Negative assessments of the situation in Ukraine also decreased (from 36% to 26%), along with an increase in the number of those who did not notice the changes.. Also, on the issue of future expectations both for oneself and for the country, there is an increase in the number of those who expect stability and a decrease in those who expect deterioration.



According to the survey, the best assessments of the state of one's own economic situation are observed among the residents of the event, younger respondents, employed and especially those who have found a new job.. Almost the same trends are in the assessment of the future. In estimates of the Ukrainian economy, there are no significant differences in demographic groups.