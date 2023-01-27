Most Germans support the transfer of tanks to Ukraine

17:15 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

54% of German voters support the German government's decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, according to a poll conducted by the German public broadcaster ZDF.

38% of Germans opposed.

Supporters of the Greens (75%), the CDU/CSU (64%), the Social Democratic Party of Germany (61%) and the Free Democratic Party (55%) support the Leopards decision the most.. Supporters of the right-wing populist "Alternative for Germany" (89%) and the majority of fans of the left (57%) oppose.



There is a difference in moods among residents of different regions of the state. If in the West the supply of main battle tanks is supported by the majority (for: 59%, against: 33%), then in the east, respondents mostly reject this decision (for: 35%, against: 57%).



There is no unity among Germans about the consequences of the decision of the German government: 48% believe that providing Ukraine with tanks will increase the risk of a Russian attack on Western countries, but the same number, 48%, do not express concern about this.

Supporters of the Alternative for Germany (75%) speak about such a risk most often, supporters of the Greens speak the least (33%)," the report says.

The survey was conducted by telephone interview on January 24-26. During it, the researchers interviewed 1345 voters in Germany.