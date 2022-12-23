14:15 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

More than 60% of Ukrainians will spend part of the New Year's budget to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine or those affected by the war, according to a Deloitte survey.



Donations for the APU were ahead of alcoholic beverages in popularity (33%).



In general, the majority of Ukrainians (61%), despite the war, are planning New Year and Christmas shopping, although they will buy fewer goods than in 2021.



The budget of almost half of Ukrainians (49%) for shopping during the New Year and Christmas period ranges from 1 to 5 thousand rubles. UAH Residents of Kyiv and the region, as well as Ukrainians abroad, plan to spend the most.



Deloitte also compiled a portrait of a typical buyer. This is a woman from 28 to 42 years old who works in a commercial or budget

organization, lives in Kyiv, region, in the center or in the west of Ukraine.

When making purchases, the availability of discounts and your own previous experience will be taken into account in the first place.. Purchases are planned for the second half of December and are mostly offline. Buy gifts for the family (83%) and the most necessary - clothes, shoes, food and goods for children.



In addition, 63% of Ukrainians will not buy goods if their manufacturer or seller has not left the Russian market.



The full study report can be viewed here.



The research was conducted by an online survey among more than 1,000 respondents from all regions of Ukraine (with the exception of temporarily occupied territories), as well as Ukrainians temporarily abroad.