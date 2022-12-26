More than 50 thousand people returned to Mykolaiv region

16:37 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past few weeks, more than 50 thousand people have returned to Nikolaev. This was reported in the Office of the President of Ukraine.



It is noted that life in the de-occupied areas of Mykolaiv region is gradually being restored. Hospitals, firewood distribution points, invincibility points are operating, humanitarian aid is being received.



Due to the difficult situation in the country's energy system in the Nikolaev region, planned power outages are now in effect, but the outage schedule is clearly observed.