More than 325,000 Ukrainians reported damaged or destroyed property in Diya

18:29 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, more than 325,000 Ukrainians have reported damaged or destroyed property through the Diya app.



This was reported to the government.



Voicing this figure, the Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov added that it is the duty of Ukraine as a state to provide the necessary mechanism for compensating the victims.

"We will not wait for reparations, but will use the arrested Russian assets for compensation, " the minister says.

This week, the Verkhovna Rada will consider a bill that should establish a compensation mechanism, which Kubrakov speaks about.. According to the idea of the deputies, people whose housing was destroyed by the Russians will be able to purchase a new one because of the certificate.



The amount of compensation will be calculated by commissions under local governments on the basis of a methodology that officials have yet to develop.



With a certificate, it will be possible to buy housing in the primary or secondary markets in any locality, but not in the temporarily occupied territories and in places of hostilities.



If the law is passed, priority will be given to compensation to combatants, people with disabilities that they received as a result of the war, the families of fallen veterans and other socially vulnerable groups of the population.