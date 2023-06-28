More than 100 companies in Ukraine produce drones - Fedorov

08:54 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Compared to last year, as of June 2023, the production of drones in Ukraine in some categories has increased by dozens, and sometimes hundreds of times. In total, there are more than 100 drone companies on the market.



This was stated by Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov.



According to him, 40 Ukrainian drones have already passed the commissioning procedure and are receiving government contracts.



The Minister also noted that the Ukrainian market is now undergoing a technological revolution, which was preceded by the removal of a number of restrictions.. In particular, a fast-track for UAVs was introduced, VAT and import duties on components for drones were canceled, access to operation was simplified, etc.