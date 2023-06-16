More than 1472 children suffered as a result of armed aggression in Ukraine

09:44 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

As of the morning of May 30, more than 1,472 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 483 children died and at least 989 were injured to varying degrees.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.



These figures are not final, the OGPU noted. Work continues to install them in places of warfare, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.



Children suffered the most in the Donetsk region - 462, Kharkiv - 279, Kiev - 128, Kherson - 102, Zaporozhye - 91, Mykolaiv - 89, Dnepropetrovsk - 73, Chernihiv - 71, Lugansk - 67.