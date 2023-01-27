More than 1376 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the war

14:06 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

As of the morning of January 27, more than 1,376 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 459 children died and at least 917 were injured to varying degrees.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.



These figures are not final, the OGPU noted.



Children suffered the most in the Donetsk region - 441, Kharkiv - 270, Kyiv - 123, Kherson - 85, Zaporozhye - 84, Mykolaiv - 83, Chernihiv - 68, Lugansk - 66, Dnepropetrovsk - 63.



On January 24, a 15-year-old boy was wounded as a result of shelling by the Russian army of the city of Konstantinovka, Donetsk region.



3,126 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 337 of them were completely destroyed.



