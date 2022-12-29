Fighting in Ukraine is now deadlocked - Budanov

10:04 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine



The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kirill Budanov, commented on the situation at the front in an interview.



This was reported by the head of Ukrainian military intelligence Kirill Budanov in an interview with the BBC.

"The situation just hung. She doesn't move."



"We cannot defeat them in all directions in a comprehensive manner.. Just like they do us."



"We are very much looking forward to new arms deliveries and the arrival of more advanced weapons."



After Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson in November, most of the fiercest fighting continued around Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.



Elsewhere, Russian troops appear to be on the defensive as winter slows down UAF ground operations across the 1,000km front.





Budanov said that Russia "is now completely at an impasse", suffering very significant losses, and he believes that the Kremlin has decided to announce another mobilization. But, he added, Ukrainian forces still lack the resources to move forward on many fronts.



Budanov, at the same time, denies the possibility of an offensive from Belarus.

"Today, I do not see any signs of preparations for an invasion of Kyiv or the northern regions from Belarus," the head of Ukrainian intelligence said.



Recently, according to him, a train loaded with Russian soldiers stopped at a place close to the Belarusian-Ukrainian border and returned a few hours later with everyone on board.





