Austria extended the right of residence for Ukrainian refugees for a year

12:35 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Austrian Parliament by a majority vote approved amendments to the special provision on displaced persons, which extends the right of temporary residence for refugees from Ukraine for a year, that is, until March 4, 2024.



This is stated in the corresponding amendment to the government decree.



All parties voted for the amendments to the decision, except for the Eurosceptic Freedom Party (FPÖ).



It is known that the provisions on displaced persons were adopted in March 2022 to comply with the EU directive and initially granted the right of residence to immigrants from Ukraine until March 3, 2023 with an extension every six months.



The amendment to the regulation was made taking into account the fact that in October 2022 the European Commission announced that it would not propose the termination of the directive, which provided temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 4, 2024.



As noted in the Austrian Parliament, in this way the government wants to create legal certainty for those who are concerned, and reduce the administrative and financial burden.



The amendment will enter into force one week after publication.