Emergency shutdowns apply only in Odessa and nearby areas

12:51 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

There is a deficit in the energy system of Ukraine. Emergency shutdowns are applied only in Odessa and nearby areas.



This was reported by Ukrenergo on Tuesday, February 7.



Now in the Odessa region, eight repair teams are working around the clock to eliminate damage.

"If there are no new attacks by the enemy, then a return to the scheduled shutdown schedules that were in effect until February 4 is expected over the weekend," Ukrenergo said.

It is also indicated that after an emergency repair, one unit was put into operation at one of the thermal power plants. Ukraine imports electricity. However, the available volume of electricity produced is still not enough to cover the consumption in full.