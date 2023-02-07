Emergency shutdowns apply only in Odessa and nearby areas

There is a deficit in the energy system of Ukraine. Emergency shutdowns are applied only in Odessa and nearby areas.
This was reported by Ukrenergo on Tuesday, February 7.
Now in the Odessa region, eight repair teams are working around the clock to eliminate damage.
It is also indicated that after an emergency repair, one unit was put into operation at one of the thermal power plants. Ukraine imports electricity. However, the available volume of electricity produced is still not enough to cover the consumption in full.
