Andriy Yermak explained why Ukraine does not use Lend-Lease yet

15:49 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

American Lend-Lease will definitely work, but it is important to remember that it is not free help. Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated this in an interview with Forbes, which was published on January 25.

"Today, everything we receive, we receive as help. We must also not forget about the economy. Today is the eleventh month of the war, but the economy is working, the state is paying pensions and salaries. Massive missile strikes on the energy infrastructure did not stop us. Everything is being repaired and restored," the head of the OP stressed.

He noted that there are very few countries in the world that could hold out in such a war for eleven months, and this is another sign of Ukraine's strength.

According to Yermak, Lend-Lease will work when it is needed.

"As soon as we understand that we need it, it is justified, it will work. There are no fuses and no obstacles to its use," the head of the President's Office said.

Recall, on May 9, US President Joe Biden signed the law on lend-lease for Ukraine. It provides that the Ukrainian side will be able to rent military equipment and weapons, and pay for them or return the survivors after the victory over Russia.

In December last year, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry explained that the US program of large-scale lend-lease military aid provides for reimbursement of funds and the US is now doing everything possible to help Ukraine on a gratuitous basis.

