Merriam-Webster American Dictionary Names 2022 Word of the Year

17:30 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The Merriam-Webster American Dictionary named the word 2022. That word is gaslighting. It is used in both personal and political contexts.



Gaslighting is briefly defined as "the act or practice of misleading someone, especially for one's own benefit.". The modern form of the word is more about fake news, deepfakes and artificial intelligence.



In a broader sense, gaslighting is the psychological manipulation of a person over a long period of time, forcing the victim of manipulation to doubt the authenticity of his own thoughts, perception of reality and memories. This leads to confusion, loss of self-confidence, emotional uncertainty.



In 2022, the number of searches for this word increased by 1740%. The term comes from the title of the 1938 play and the film based on this play Gaslight.. In those days, they used the light from gas lamps. In the story, a man tries to make his wife believe that she is going crazy.



Merriam-Webster is an American company that publishes reference books and lexical dictionaries, including Webster's Dictionary.. Merriam-Webster's word of the year in 2020 is "pandemic" and in 2021 it is "vaccine".