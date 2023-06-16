Ukrzaliznytsia is asked to make separate carriages for women and men

07:21 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

An electronic petition appeared on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers demanding the introduction of separate carriages for women and men on trains. The authors of the petition are asking for at least one separate carriage for women and for men in all Ukrzaliznytsia trains that are on the road for more than six hours.



To implement the option, they suggest adding a “gender” filter when buying a ticket.

“On long routes, when there is a need to sleep in compartment or reserved seat cars, passengers may experience discomfort because of passengers of the opposite sex,” the petition justifies.

The authors note that there are known cases of obsessive behavior, deliberate touching and even rape in compartment cars.

“In addition, both women and men may feel the need to change clothes, which is impossible to do in the presence of a member of the opposite sex,” the authors of the petition add.

In Europe, there are separate women's carriages on trains, in particular in the Czech Republic and Germany.



Critics of this approach argue that such separation, on the contrary, normalizes violence, and women who do not use women's cars will be perceived as open to sexual contact.