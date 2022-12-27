Ukrzaliznytsia launched additional trains in the Carpathian direction

08:57 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled seven additional flights for the New Year holidays, six of them will go to the west.



This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia in Telegram.

"We see that more wagons are needed in the Carpathian direction from all over the country," the message says.



Due to the growth in demand for tickets, Ukrzaliznytsia will launch the following additional flights: