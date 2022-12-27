Ukrzaliznytsia launched additional trains in the Carpathian direction

Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled seven additional flights for the New Year holidays, six of them will go to the west.
This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia in Telegram.
Due to the growth in demand for tickets, Ukrzaliznytsia will launch the following additional flights:
- 191/192 Kyiv - Lviv. On 12/30/2022 at 07:44 the train will depart from Kyiv and arrive in Lviv at 15:28. Return - from December 30 at 08:06, arrives at 15:38.
- 229/230 Kyiv - Uzhhorod. On 12/29/2022, the train will depart from Kyiv at 20:03 via Vinnitsa, Khmelnitsky, Ternopil, Lviv, Slavske, Mukachevo with arrival at 13:23. Back - from 12/30/2022 at 22:21 with return to the capital at 13:40.
- 238/237 Odessa - Uzhgorod. From Odessa, the train will depart on December 29, 2022 at 17.00 via Zhmerynka, Khmelnitsky, Ternopil, Lviv, Slavske, Mukachevo with arrival at 12:02. Back - from 12/30/2022 at 17.00 with return to Odessa at 11:06.
- 216/215 Zaporozhye - Ivano-Frankivsk. The train will depart from Zaporozhye on December 28 and 30, 2022 at 13:05 via Lviv at 04:58-05:50 with arrival in Ivano-Frankivsk at 08:13. Return - 29 and 31.12.2022 at 15:42 via Lviv at 18:35-19:10 with arrival in Zaporozhye at 12:05.
- 255/256 Kyiv - Chernivtsi. The train will depart from Kyiv on December 28, 29, 30, 2022 via Ivano-Frankivsk and Kolomyia with an arrival in Chernivtsi at 05:50. Back - from Bukovina on 29.12.2022 and 01.01.2023 at 17:38 with return to the capital at 09:22.
- 211/212 Kharkiv - Lviv. The train will depart from Kharkiv on December 29, 2022 at 13:43 with arrival in Lviv at 08:27. Back - at 17:50 from Lviv with arrival at 12:13.
- 176/175 Kyiv - Krivoy Rog. The train will depart from Kyiv on December 30, 2022 at 06:19 via Mironovka, st. them. T. Shevchenko, Alexandria with arrival at 15:07. Back - on the same day at 08:09 with arrival in the capital at 16:26.
