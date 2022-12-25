DC presented the first Ukrainian comic book superhero

16:43 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

On November 27, Bleeding Cool reported that the future DC Comics superhero team Stormguard will be joined by Core hero Pavlo Stupka, a new Ukrainian character.



Back in March 1993, Image Comics published a comic book series about the Stormguard team. Subsequently, the rights to the comics moved to DC, and now they have finally resumed publication.



The Storm Guard is a team of superheroes that is subordinate to the United Nations. In the restored version of the comics, a new character appeared - Pavel Stupka, whom everyone knows as the Core (eng.. Core), which is a Ukrainian living nuclear generator, with the power

flight. According to legend, he received powers in 1986 after the explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The core survived a horrific nuclear reactor incident and now looks like a 16-year-old teenager, although he is actually 52 years old.

The first Stormwatch comic is due out this week for $7.99.