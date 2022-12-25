13:46 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Amazon provides Ukraine with $75 million in support. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov. The parties signed a memorandum of cooperation for 2023.

“At the start of the all-out war, Amazon AWS was one of the first to help hold the country’s digital infrastructure. The company has provided services worth millions of dollars to store about 100 state registries,” Fedorov emphasized.

This allowed registers to work even during Russian shelling and emergency power outages, and Ukrainians to receive public services online.



According to Fedorov, the Ministry of Digital Development continues cooperation with Amazon in the field of cloud technologies. Action since the early days of a full-blown intrusion keeps a copy of the application's back-end system in AWS and backs it up daily. This makes Diya and the digital state in general more resilient.. Because cloud infrastructure cannot be destroyed by a missile.



The company also helps to teach thousands of Ukrainians IT-specialties, the minister noted.