Maxar published fresh satellite images of the flooded Kherson region

15:14 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Maxar Technologies showed updated satellite images of part of the temporarily occupied Kherson region after the Russians blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

In particular, the photographs show dozens of roofs of houses that are under water.

The Kherson military administration reports that at the moment 600 square kilometers of the territory of the Kherson region have been flooded. Of these, 32% - on the right bank liberated from the invaders, and 68% - on the occupied left.