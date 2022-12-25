"єDocument" in the application "Дія" will be displayed without the Internet

17:38 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

If there is no Internet connection, the electronic "Document" in the "Diya" application will be displayed in the absence of an Internet connection



This was stated by the head of the development of electronic services in the Ministry of Digital Development Mstislav Banik on the air of the telethon.

"About the availability of "Dії", in the event of a power outage, in any case, everything is available to us regardless of anything. If there is at least some mobile connection, everything will work," Banik said.

He added that the Diya application can work even with minimal mobile coverage.. At the same time, in the absence of mobile communications, documents do not disappear immediately, but gradually, as they are updated, since each document has its own validity period.

“In any case, the Ukrainians will also have access to the “єDocument”, which we launched in case of disconnected registries and lack of access to data,” the official said.

Banik stressed that all documents in Diy have full legal force, and if any institution refuses to accept them, the police can be called on it.