"єDocument" in the application "Дія" will be displayed without the Internet

If there is no Internet connection, the electronic "Document" in the "Diya" application will be displayed in the absence of an Internet connection
This was stated by the head of the development of electronic services in the Ministry of Digital Development Mstislav Banik on the air of the telethon.
He added that the Diya application can work even with minimal mobile coverage.. At the same time, in the absence of mobile communications, documents do not disappear immediately, but gradually, as they are updated, since each document has its own validity period.
Banik stressed that all documents in Diy have full legal force, and if any institution refuses to accept them, the police can be called on it.
