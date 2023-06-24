Google Maps launches 3D maps created by artificial intelligence

16:38 11 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Google Maps launches updated 3D maps created by artificial intelligence. Over the course of the year, Google has been rethinking maps, trying to make them more visual.

Thanks to the new Immersive View feature, each leg of the route can be visualized, it will be available in detail and improved resolution. This route is also available for cars, bicycles or on foot.



Immersive View combines street and aerial images with the help of artificial intelligence and creates a rich digital model of the world, the company says.



In the coming months, Immersive View for routes will be available in Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Paris, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Tokyo and Venice.