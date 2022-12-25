11:03 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Amnesty International continues to bury the remnants of its reputation. The international organization said about the "selective justice" of the investigations of the International Criminal Court in Ukraine. The organization emphasizes that by investigating war crimes in Ukraine, the court denies justice to other countries.

This was announced by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets on Wednesday, December 7, stating that Amnesty International continues to bury the remnants of its reputation.



The corresponding postcards with the inscription "selective justice is justice denied" are distributed by Amnesty International at the 21st session of the Assembly of States Parties (ASP) of the Rome Statute, Lubinets noted.



According to him, Amnesty International calls on all participating states and the Assembly as a whole to consider the organization's key recommendations with rather aggressive anti-Ukrainian advertising, with the aim, apparently, to reduce the level of support for Ukraine among the democratic world and reduce attention to the genocidal policies of the Russian Federation.

“As the Ombudsman, I am forced to respond to such cases, first of all, so that those people and organizations that fund Amnesty International are informed that the organization is already clearly implementing the Kremlin’s information policy. It remains to be understood whether they were deceived by Russian propagandists or really the money does not smell?” Lubinets emphasized.

He recalled that in the summer there were already attempts by the organization to show the "unfair attention" of the International Criminal Court to the events in Ukraine and the investigation of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian Federation.



These accusations were based on the fact that some countries support the investigation into Ukraine, including financially and expertly, while in other countries not so actively, he explained.



According to Lubinets, Ukraine is actively working on the formation of a pro-Ukrainian coalition in the world. This is done daily by the authorities, the non-governmental sector and the Ukrainian military, protecting the security of all of Europe.. Solidarity with Ukraine is given to thousands of civilian victims.