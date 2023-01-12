76% of Ukrainian refugees want to return home

15:10 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

About 76% of Ukrainians forced to go abroad due to Russian military aggression plan to return to Ukraine in the future.



This is evidenced by the results of a study conducted by the OPORA Civic Network on the air of the telethon on Obshchestvenny.

"About 24% of Ukrainian citizens do not plan to return. But 76% are planning - this is a very good indicator.. And so that they still return, and we do not have a demographic tragedy after the end of the war, hostilities - and society should think about this today, both the state and the authorities - you need to think in categories that Ukrainians read, look through, through which channels you can communicate with them regarding education, employment, the economic situation, whom they trust, how they consume information," she said.

Aivazovskaya urged the Ukrainian authorities, deputies and journalists to pay attention to the study conducted by the organization, as it concerns many topics and categories of citizens, in particular those who refuse to receive official refugee status.

"In order to have a desire to return, any citizen must have a sense of the right movement, the vector of development of the state. Even with prolonged hostilities, citizens should understand that there are prospects in Ukraine. And 71% are convinced that Ukraine will become a member of the European society within 10 years and will develop quite effectively, will be a successful state. This mood should be preserved," the public figure stressed.

Therefore, she considers it necessary to provide Ukrainians stranded abroad with truthful information about what is happening in the field of security, what are the job prospects, what is the recovery plan for Ukraine and how it will help the state become a platform for effective growth and why Ukrainians should be given priority, in particular , on the labor market after the end of hostilities

"For many, this topic may seem premature.. But we are always behind. Therefore, our military must now do what they are doing, and we, as part of society, are obliged to analyze the processes in order to correctly find a solution in advance," Aivazovskaya said.

According to her, the findings of the study indicate that the state should communicate more with citizens through social networks and cyber technologies.