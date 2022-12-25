67 journalists died while performing work tasks in 2022. Most deaths in Ukraine

In 2022, 67 journalists died while performing work tasks around the world, according to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).
Most media workers died in Ukraine covering a full-scale Russian invasion. According to IFJ, these are 12 people, including
photojournalist Max Levin, Fox News fixer Alexandra Kuvshinova and reporter Evgeny Sakun.
Among the dead were foreigners: Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakszewski, Time employee Brent Renaud, French BFM TV journalist Frederic Leclerc and Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravichyus, who was shot by the Russian military while filming a documentary in Mariupol.
At the same time, many deaths were recorded in Mexico due to the activity of criminal participation, as well as against the backdrop of a humanitarian crisis in Haiti, where armed groups blocked the main cargo port through which the state receives most of the fuel.. In these countries, 11 and 6 journalists were killed respectively.
Four murders were recorded in the Philippines, and five more journalists died during the political crisis in Pakistan.
In 2022, there was a “sharp increase” in the number of dead and imprisoned journalists, IFJ notes. Deaths have occurred in 21 countries. Last year, the federation recorded 47 deaths of media workers.
Political repressions against journalists continue in a number of countries. At least 375 journalists and media workers are behind bars for their professional activities, report to IFJ. There are 84 journalists in prisons in China and Hong Kong, followed by Myanmar (64), Turkey (51), Iran (34), Belarus (33), Egypt (23), Russia and Crimea occupied by it (29), Saudi Arabia (11), Yemen (10), Syria (9) and India (7).
The full list of journalists who died in 2022 is available at this link .
