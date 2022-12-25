67 journalists died while performing work tasks in 2022. Most deaths in Ukraine

15:30 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In 2022, 67 journalists died while performing work tasks around the world, according to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).



Most media workers died in Ukraine covering a full-scale Russian invasion. According to IFJ, these are 12 people, including

photojournalist Max Levin, Fox News fixer Alexandra Kuvshinova and reporter Evgeny Sakun.

Among the dead were foreigners: Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakszewski, Time employee Brent Renaud, French BFM TV journalist Frederic Leclerc and Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravichyus, who was shot by the Russian military while filming a documentary in Mariupol.