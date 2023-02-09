15:47 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

51% of Ukrainians pay for purchases using a smartphone. A third of Ukrainians say they are ready to completely abandon plastic payment cards in favor of digital ones, according to a study by Mastercard

The frequency of non-cash payments also increased during the year.. 75% of respondents paid for utilities in a non-cash form, 61% paid for medicines, 47% for train tickets, intercity buses and planes, 46% for clothes and shoes, and 26% pay for contactless travel to

urban public transport.

Also, according to a study by MasterIndex, two-thirds (66%) of Ukrainians donated non-cash during 2022.