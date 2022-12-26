4.3 million Ukrainians received financial assistance from international organizations

16:05 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, thanks to the UN and other international humanitarian organizations, 4.3 million Ukrainians have received financial assistance.



The total amount of cash payments exceeded 1 billion US dollars. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration.



It is reported that over the past two months, international humanitarian organizations have significantly expanded cash transfer programs to help residents of the liberated territories who survived the occupation. More than 100,000 people living in the territories of Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Lugansk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions liberated from the enemy have already received such financial assistance.



In the de-occupied territories, financial assistance projects are ongoing, which are being implemented by the Ministry of Reintegration together with the Red Cross Society of Ukraine and the International Organization for Migration. Other international donors, according to the ministry, plan to increase financial support to Ukrainians affected by the occupation.