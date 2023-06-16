484 children died in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

As of the morning of June 1, more than 1,476 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 484 children died and more than 992 received injuries of varying severity.
This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.
These data are not final, the OGPU noted.
Children suffered the most in the Donetsk region - 462, Kharkiv - 279, Kiev - 128, Kherson - 103, Zaporozhye - 91, Mykolaiv - 89, Dnepropetrovsk - 74, Chernihiv - 71, Lugansk - 67.
- On June 1, as a result of Russian rocket attacks on Kiev, a 9-year-old girl was killed and a 13-year-old girl was injured.
- On May 31, due to the shelling by the Russian army of the railway track between. Interfluve and with. Bulakhovka, Dnipropetrovsk region, an 8-year-old boy was injured.
- On May 31, as a result of shelling by the occupiers, the village of. Shirokaya Balka, Kherson region, a 3-year-old girl was wounded.
