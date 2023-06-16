484 children died in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

10:07 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As of the morning of June 1, more than 1,476 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 484 children died and more than 992 received injuries of varying severity.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.



These data are not final, the OGPU noted.



Children suffered the most in the Donetsk region - 462, Kharkiv - 279, Kiev - 128, Kherson - 103, Zaporozhye - 91, Mykolaiv - 89, Dnepropetrovsk - 74, Chernihiv - 71, Lugansk - 67.