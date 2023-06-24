47 CSO Special Forces Received Awards

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasily Malyuk awarded 47 special forces of the Special Operations Center "A". All of them today protect the country in the hottest spots of the war.
The ceremony of presenting state and departmental awards took place today on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the creation of the unit.
The ceremony of presenting state and departmental awards took place today on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the creation of the unit.
He stressed that the awards received by the SBU special forces are absolutely well-deserved.. This is confirmed by the fact that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 5 employees of the CSO "A" received the title of "Hero of Ukraine", unfortunately, 4 of them posthumously.
And today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree conferring the title of Hero of Ukraine on two more Special Forces "A" of the SBU.
At the awards ceremony, the memory of the fallen Heroes was honored by performing combat missions.
He thanked the special forces for their courage and professionalism while performing unique special operations.
Vasily Malyuk wished strength and inspiration to the brothers for the sake of the main goal - the liberation of Ukraine and a speedy Victory!
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments