47 CSO Special Forces Received Awards

18:42 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasily Malyuk awarded 47 special forces of the Special Operations Center "A". All of them today protect the country in the hottest spots of the war.



The ceremony of presenting state and departmental awards took place today on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the creation of the unit.

“The war has shown that professionals like you are critically needed by Ukraine. Thanks to each of you for your service! I assure you: both the leadership of the state, and all Ukrainians, and I personally really appreciate what an important contribution to the future victory is made by CSO "A", - said Vasily Malyuk.

He stressed that the awards received by the SBU special forces are absolutely well-deserved.. This is confirmed by the fact that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 5 employees of the CSO "A" received the title of "Hero of Ukraine", unfortunately, 4 of them posthumously.



And today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree conferring the title of Hero of Ukraine on two more Special Forces "A" of the SBU.



At the awards ceremony, the memory of the fallen Heroes was honored by performing combat missions.

"The best of the best give their lives for the Motherland. Such losses are very painful for the Service.. This is the high price we pay for the freedom and future of Ukraine,” added Vasily Malyuk.

He thanked the special forces for their courage and professionalism while performing unique special operations.

"Ukrainian people are proud of you. And the enemy is afraid. And this is the best assessment!" - said the Chairman of the SBU.

Vasily Malyuk wished strength and inspiration to the brothers for the sake of the main goal - the liberation of Ukraine and a speedy Victory!