2022 was one of the five hottest since records began

07:59 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

2022 is the fifth hottest year on record. The average temperature of the Earth's surface in 2022 was at the level of 2015 and 0.89 ° C above the average of the so-called NASA "base period" (1951-1980).

This is reported by NASA.



NASA once again noted that they are observing an alarming trend: due to warming, forest fires have become more frequent, hurricanes and droughts have intensified, and sea levels have risen.



The last nine years have been the warmest since climate records began in 1880. In 2022, the average temperature on Earth during the year was about 1.11°C higher than at the end of the 19th century.



In 2022, the volume of greenhouse gas emissions was the highest on record, the researchers noted. Emissions have fully recovered from the temporary reduction associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and have continued to rise.



Climate change is happening the fastest in the Arctic, where average temperatures are rising four times faster than global rates.



Among the direct effects of warming in 2022, NASA names monsoon rains that caused destruction in Pakistan, a “mega-drought” in the southwestern United States, and Hurricane Ian that caused damage to Cuba and the US state of Florida.