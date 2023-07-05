18.5% of people against whom the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions are citizens of Ukraine

17:05 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) imposed sanctions restrictions on almost 9 thousand people and more than 5.6 thousand companies involved in Russia. At the same time, 18.5% of sanctioned persons are citizens of Ukraine.



This is reported by Opendatabot, an open data platform.

"As of June 2023, 8,919 individuals and 5,755 companies were included in the sanctions lists of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. At the same time, a significant part of sanctioned citizens and enterprises was added already this year - 2,495 and 2,991, respectively," the report says.

According to analysts, the majority of individuals (5364), who are now included in these lists, have Russian citizenship. The second place in this rating is occupied by Ukrainians - 1,614 citizens of Ukraine were on the sanctions lists. In third place with a significant margin are the citizens of Belarus - 73 people.



There are 4,650 Russian companies among the legal entities under the NSDC sanctions. The sanctions list also included 507 representatives of Ukrainian business and 178 companies registered in Cyprus.



At the same time, Ukraine's allies also use sanctions against people and businesses associated with Russia.. In total, analysts counted 6477 companies and 9440 people in the world sanctions lists.



According to analysts, in general, among the people against whom the NSDC imposed sanctions, 62.5% are Russian citizens, 18.5% Ukrainians, 1% Belarusians and 0.2% Iranian citizens. Citizenship of other countries has 17.8% of sanctioned people.



At the same time, 80.8% of sanctioned companies are registered in Russia, 8.8% - in Ukraine, 3.1% - in Cyprus, 2.2% - in Belarus. Other states account for 5.1% of companies.