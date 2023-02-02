17-year-old Ukrainian refugee can learn Norwegian in record time

12:36 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

17-year-old Mikhail Lakatosh, a refugee from Ukraine, learned the Norwegian language in record time. After only six months, he passed the test, for which people usually spend two years preparing.



It is reported by Nrk.



The guy came to Norway in May last year. He began studying at a local school where he spoke English.



But already after the summer holidays, he began to speak Norwegian, and soon passed the exam, which included listening, reading, speaking, communication and written production.



Teachers say they have never seen such a level of knowledge.