Residents of Germany are being sent fake letters from the "Consul General of Ukraine" - MFA

11:07 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Letters with an offer to join the foreign legion in Ukraine for a monetary reward, which began to arrive to German citizens allegedly on behalf of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Dusseldorf, are fake. This was announced by the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko on his Facebook page on Friday, December 9.

According to him, the postal addresses of German citizens began to receive letters allegedly from the Consulate General of Ukraine in Dusseldorf with a proposal to join the foreign legion in Ukraine for a monetary reward.

"These letters are fake. The Ukrainian consular office did not send any such messages," he stressed.

The consuls have already turned to the German police for an investigation, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

"We consider the distribution of fake letters as part of the enemy's disinformation campaign, which aims to discredit Ukrainian diplomacy, undermine support for Ukraine from Germany and its citizens," Nikolenko summed up.

Recall that earlier Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukrainian diplomats continue to receive threats. In particular, he spoke about 31 cases in 15 countries. According to him, the envelopes were sent from one address - from the Tesla dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen.