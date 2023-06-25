Residents of Rostov-on-Don massively buy products due to the appearance of "Wagner"

19:42 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to local media, residents of Rostov-on-Don began to massively buy food and water in connection with the appearance of Wagner PMC in the city.



Store shelves in various districts of Rostov have already been empty, and replenishment of goods is currently difficult, according to employees of one of the chain outlets.



The 1rnd edition received photographs of empty shelves sent by readers from different districts of Rostov, depicting the situation. For example, by noon, a significant part of cereals and bread had disappeared from store shelves.



At the same time, the Rostov authorities assured that there were no grounds for a shortage of products, with the exception of the rush demand that had arisen.