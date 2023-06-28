Protection against extradition: Firtash became a diplomat from Belarus in Vienna

09:44 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In order to stay and continue to live in Austria, Ukrainian businessman Dmitry Firtash received a diplomatic post in Vienna from Belarus.

DW reports.



As DW journalists found out, Ukrainian businessman Dmitry Firtash is trying to get diplomatic immunity because of his work at UNIDO. This follows from the text of the decision of the Higher Regional Court of Vienna in criminal cases of June 14, which is at the disposal of the editors.



As noted in the text of the decision of the Higher Regional Court of Vienna, Firtash has the status of an adviser to the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Belarus to international organizations in Vienna.



The document is more than 30 pages long and contains the arguments in Firtash's defense, thanks to which he achieved that, after nine years of litigation in the case of the extradition of a businessman to the United States, the case will be started anew.



Firtash's lawyers insist that the position he took at UNIDO provides for diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution.

What is known about the extradition of Dmitry Firtash to the United States

In 2014, the US prosecutor's office accused Dmitry Firtash of bribery. Since then, the oligarch has resisted US attempts to have him extradited from Austria, where he has been living longer.



US accuses Firtash and five others of conspiring in 2006-2010 to pay at least $18.5 million in bribes to Indian officials to acquire a titanium mine in India. The Ukrainian magnate allegedly intended to sell part of the production to the American aerospace giant Boeing.



He was charged in June 2013 and then arrested in Vienna at the request of the United States in March 2014. Firtash was subsequently fired on $136 million bail.



The Higher Regional Court of Vienna, in its decision of June 14, ordered the court of first instance to determine, upon retrial, whether he falls under the status of a diplomat.



If the answer is positive, Firtash will be able to avoid extradition to the United States, where he is accused of corruption and money laundering, DW points out. So he can safely move around the two countries.