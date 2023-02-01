Western companies enriched themselves by supplying weapons to Ukraine at the beginning of the war - investigation

11:09 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine





Journalists spoke with representatives of eight European arms sales companies. In off-the-record conversations, they admitted that they raised prices by two to four times at the start of a full-scale war in Ukraine, taking advantage of increased demand. European arms brokerage companies received super profits for brokering supplies to Ukraine, according to a joint investigative report by the Ukrainian edition of The Kyiv Independent, the Estonian Eesti Ekspress, the German Die Welt, and the Dutch Lighthouse Reports and The Investigative Desk.

"Desperate for weapons, Ukraine was ready to buy at any price," a Ukrainian official who was involved in arms procurement in the first weeks of the war told the Kyiv Independent.

For example, the Estonian company Bristol Trust OÜ received 2 million euros, or 30% of the deal, for mediating the supply of 12,500 RPG-7 grenades.. It was in March 2022 during active battles for Kyiv. According to insiders in the European arms market, the commission of 30% exceeds the market value by almost six times. For the purchase and delivery of more than ten thousand RPG-7 grenades to Ukraine, a complex chain of intermediaries was formed in mid-March.

"The order for grenades came to the Dutch broker ARLE BV. It turned to the Estonian Bristol Trust, which, in turn, went to the Czech Excalibur International for grenades for Ukraine," the article says.

According to one of the traders, weapons for Ukraine were searched all over the world, from Kuwait to Kenya and the Philippines to Sudan. After all, the needs of Ukraine were quite specific. Soviet mortars, grenade launchers and ammunition were the most used by the Ukrainian army, but scarce in the West.



The Czechs sold 12,500 grenades to the Estonians for 4.8 million euros, while the Estonians resold the same grenades to the Dutch for 6.8 million euros. The amount paid by Ukraine as a customer may be even higher. At the same time, representatives of brokerage companies do not hide the fact that they have significantly increased the price of weapons.



However, who exactly ordered the grenades and paid for the agreement is unknown.. The owner of ARLE BV claims that the company had a contract with the Dutch Ministry of Defense. Dutch officials denied their involvement in the agreement and said they did not use the services of private intermediaries to supply weapons to Ukraine. However, they noted that price-raising foreign companies sometimes tried to profit from military purchases for Ukraine.



The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, at the request of journalists, also denied their participation in this order of grenades.