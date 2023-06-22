Oxygen is running out: the search for a bathyscaphe continues in the Atlantic Ocean

14:05 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The missing Titan sub , with five people on board, is running out of oxygen, and searches in the Atlantic Ocean are approaching a critical stage.

This writes CNN on Thursday, June 22.

The submersible Titanic starts every trip to explore the wreckage of the Titanic with 96 hours of life support and has been out of touch since Sunday morning.. Thus, Thursday morning became the key to the search for the ship and those who were on board, ”the material says.

The knocking heard Tuesday and Wednesday from underwater in the massive search area gave survivors hope, but it's like looking for a needle in a haystack and time is of the essence, experts say.



Inside the submersible with no room for passengers, the crew must have "limited supplies" of food and water, officials said.

"We must remain optimistic and hopeful," Coast Guard District 1 response coordinator Captain Jamie Frederick said during a press conference Wednesday.

He said planes were conducting searches from the air, and remotely controlled vehicles were searching for the missing boat underwater.. According to Frederick, the number of resources involved in the search operation is expected to double over the next one to two days.



According to Frederick, the search area for the missing submersible is about twice the size of the state of Connecticut on the surface and dives to a depth of 4 kilometers.

"It will be almost impossible. We need a miracle - but miracles happen," oceanographer and underwater exploration expert David Gallo told CNN.

Tourists missing aboard the Titan include British businessman Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleiman, French explorer Paul-Henri Narjolet and OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush.