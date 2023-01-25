Strikes in Berlin: about 300 flights canceled

10:13 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Employee strikes are taking place at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, in connection with which all passenger flights are either canceled or rescheduled.



DW reports.



Around 300 flights were due to take off or land at Berlin airport on Wednesday. The strike will affect up to 35,000 passengers who had to pass through Berlin-Brandenburg Airport.



The planned strike began at 3:30 am on Wednesday and will last until the end of the day.



While the airline's management has rescheduled some flights to Thursday and rerouted others to airports such as Dresden and Leipzig, many passengers have also been rebooked onto trains.



This is the first time since 2018 that the strike has affected so many flights in Germany.



The strike was organized by the Verdi union over wages. The union is demanding an increase in the salaries of employees of the airport and ground services by 500 euros per month for 12 months as part of a collective agreement.



However, during negotiations, the employers offered a much longer contract.



The head of Lufthansa Carsten Spohr criticized the strike.

"Calling a one-day strike a precautionary strike is unusual," he said.

The union said it expects up to 1,500 workers to take part in the strike.