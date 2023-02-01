Young couple sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for dancing in a square in Tehran

08:37 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

An Iranian court has convicted the young people for "spreading vice" after they had previously filmed and published a video of themselves dancing in Tehran's Azadi Square. For this, the couple was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison.



This is reported by Al Arabiya.



We are talking about twenty-one-year-old Astiyazha Hagigi and her fiancé Amir Ahmad. They were found guilty of spreading vice, plotting to undermine national security, and participating in propaganda against the regime.



The couple was arrested on November 1 after a video was posted showing the girl not wearing the hijab, a topic of protest in Iran. This was probably what gave the judge a reason to accuse the young people under the article on undermining national security. In addition, the court denied them legal

representation in the case.

Iran: A 21-yo couple have been sentenced to 10 years in jail each for dancing at the foot of Tehran's Azadi (Freedom) Tower, sources close to them tell @nimnia11. Regime is handing out heavy sentences to anyone defying its strict rules. #آستیاژ_حقیقی #امیرمحمد_احمدی #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/F0ahwzJhA1 — Khosro Kalbasi Isfahani (@Khosro Kalbasi) January 30, 2023

The publication notes that the verdict was handed down by Judge Abolkasem Salavati, who had previously imposed harsh punishments on people who were considered a threat to the Islamic Republic.



In addition to the term of imprisonment, the couple was forbidden to use the Internet and leave the country for two years.