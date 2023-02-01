Young couple sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for dancing in a square in Tehran

08:37 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

An Iranian court has convicted the young people for "spreading vice" after they had previously filmed and published a video of themselves dancing in Tehran's Azadi Square. For this, the couple was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison.

This is reported by Al Arabiya.

We are talking about twenty-one-year-old Astiyazha Hagigi and her fiancé Amir Ahmad. They were found guilty of spreading vice, plotting to undermine national security, and participating in propaganda against the regime.

The couple was arrested on November 1 after a video was posted showing the girl not wearing the hijab, a topic of protest in Iran. This was probably what gave the judge a reason to accuse the young people under the article on undermining national security. In addition, the court denied them legal
representation in the case.
The publication notes that the verdict was handed down by Judge Abolkasem Salavati, who had previously imposed harsh punishments on people who were considered a threat to the Islamic Republic.

In addition to the term of imprisonment, the couple was forbidden to use the Internet and leave the country for two years.