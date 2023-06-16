18:31 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Moscow's patronage has completely spoiled some Chechens. Arrogance and disrespect for other Caucasian peoples has become their hallmark. You can see a lot of examples of this in Kadyrov's Tiktok.. And here is what Novosti-Georgia reports about the Chechen guests on Monday, June 5.

A cortege of Chechen cars with Russian license plates, which was on the territory of Georgia from May 22 to June 3, received about 40 fines for traffic violations totaling almost three thousand dollars. About it

Black cars with Russian numbers were previously seen on the social networks of Chechen businessman Aslambek Akhmetkhanov. The media calls him a man from Ramzan Kadyrov's inner circle and adds that "delok" is connected with the criminal world.

The publication notes that only one car had 13 fines for traffic violations.. In total, the media, citing the data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, counted about 40 fines for similar violations for the entire motorcade in the amount of almost three thousand dollars.

Chechen cars were in Georgia from May 22 to June 3. However, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service of Georgia did not provide any comments regarding the fines and whose cortege was in the country during the specified period.

The cortege traveled around Georgia for several days, stopping in Tbilisi and Batumi and Natakhtar. Finally, on June 3, the cars left Georgia for Turkey.

The Georgian parliament said that the "guests" did not violate the law on occupation, so there was no reason not to let them into the country.