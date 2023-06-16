South Korea to hold its first military parade in 10 years

09:21 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A military parade will be held in downtown Seoul this September. The last such parade took place on October 1, 2013.

NK News writes about it.

A street march is planned along the one and a half kilometer section of the road from Seoul to the sights of Gwanghwamun, as well as a memorial event at the capital's airbase.



According to Defense Department spokesman Chung Ha-kyu, the events will be timed to coincide with the 75th Armed Forces Day and the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and South Korea.



North Korea also plans to hold a parade, which is likely scheduled for the end of July.