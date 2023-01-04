South Korea may break truce with North Korea

10:39 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine





It is South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol said that the country may terminate the agreement on reducing tensions with the DPRK, concluded in 2018.It is reported by Yonhap.

President Yoon Seok Yeol has instructed his aides to consider terminating the inter-Korean agreement to reduce military tensions from 2018 if North Korea commits another provocation that violates our territorial integrity .

The politician's remark comes after five North Korean drones infiltrated South Korean airspace last week, raising serious questions about South Korea's readiness.. On November 4, Yoon was briefed by the President's Office of National Security, the Department of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Defense Development Agency to prepare the country to combat drones.

"President Yoon Seok-yeol has instructed the National Security Administration to consider terminating the September 19th military agreement in the event that North Korea commits another provocation that violates our territory," Kim In-hae, senior secretary for press relations, commented on the situation.

Yoon also directed Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup to set up a joint drone unit that will be tasked with several missions, including surveillance and reconnaissance operations.. At the same time, it is supposed to create a system that allows mass production of small drones that will be difficult to detect during the year.