Japan: Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits east coast

12:44 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale hit the east coast of Japan on Monday, May 22.



The Japan Times informs about this event. The earthquake occurred in sea waters near Niijima and Kozushima at a depth of 10 kilometers at 10.42 am Kyiv time.



Authorities have warned residents of coastal areas to climb to higher ground in order to prevent a possible risk.



It is important to note that no official tsunami warning has yet been issued, according to NHK. At the moment there is no information about the injured or dead people.