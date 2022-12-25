Japan exercises amid threats from North Korea

15:10 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Amid warnings about North Korea's repeated ballistic missile tests, the Japan Self-Defense Forces conducted a missile interception exercise near the Oi nuclear power plant on the coast of the Sea of Japan.

According to Kyodo, the American Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) air defense systems were involved in the exercises.



During the exercise, trucks with two SAM launchers were installed on the coast by 35 people. The systems were deployed in about 20 minutes.

“We need to alert PAC-3 systems quickly and anywhere. In recent years, North Korea has launched missiles at an unprecedented rate,” Lieutenant Colonel Takashi Chikama, who commanded the exercise, told reporters.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense estimates that North Korea has launched 34 missiles this year.. 10 intercontinental ballistic missiles were launched, which violates UN resolutions.



PAC-3 systems are designed to shoot down incoming missiles that failed to intercept the Aegis systems installed on the destroyers of the Marine Self-Defense Forces.



In November, Japanese authorities said North Korea had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the US mainland.. US President Joe Biden was informed about the launch.