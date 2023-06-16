Japan Alerts Missile Defense as North Korea Plans to Launch Satellite

10:52 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In connection with information about the launch of the satellite from North Korea, Japan decided to raise the level of combat readiness of its missile defense.

It is noted that Japan also warned that it would shoot down any projectile that threatened its territory after North Korea informed Japan of a satellite launch between May 31 and June 11.



North Korea, in turn, announced that it had completed the construction of its first military reconnaissance satellite, and leader Kim Jong-un approved the latest preparations for launch.



According to Reuters, the satellite is part of a surveillance technology program that includes drones aimed at improving North Korea's ability to hit targets in the event of war.