Nuclear states deploy their arsenals against the backdrop of Russian aggression

10:59 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine





The researchers note that in January 2023, out of 12,512 warheads, approximately 9,576 were in storage for potential use.. This is 86 units more than in January 2022.



During this period, the US increased the number of deployed warheads from 1744 to 1770, Russia from 1588 to 1674.. In total, about 2 thousand warheads, the vast majority of which belong to the Russian Federation and the United States, were in a state of high alert - this means equipping them with missiles or placing them at strategic aviation air bases



According to SIPRI, the leaders in the number of deployed warheads as of January 2023 are: Nuclear states against the backdrop of Russian aggression against Ukraine are increasing the number of deployed nuclear warheads, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) The researchers note that in January 2023, out of 12,512 warheads, approximately 9,576 were in storage for potential use.. This is 86 units more than in January 2022.During this period, the US increased the number of deployed warheads from 1744 to 1770, Russia from 1588 to 1674.. In total, about 2 thousand warheads, the vast majority of which belong to the Russian Federation and the United States, were in a state of high alert - this means equipping them with missiles or placing them at strategic aviation air basesAccording to SIPRI, the leaders in the number of deployed warheads as of January 2023 are:

USA - 1770 (1744 in January 2022);

Russia - 1674 (1588);

France - 280 (280);

Great Britain - 120 (120).

At the same time, China has increased its nuclear arsenal from 350 warheads to 410.. According to researchers, we are talking about stored warheads. At the same time, SIPRI believes that the number of Chinese ballistic missiles by the end of the decade can be compared with the Russian or American arsenal.



SIPRI notes that nine nuclear states, including the UK, Israel, India, China, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, the US and France, continue to modernize their nuclear arsenals. Some of them in 2022 have deployed new weapons systems with or usable nuclear arsenals.