07:09 04 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The fact that the so-called special operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine failed miserably was recognized even in the Russian State Duma. And here is how the US Ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzezinski, spoke about this failure in his interview.

According to the ambassador, Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was a strategic failure for Russian President Vladimir Putin, CNN reports.

“What has changed over the past week is that NATO has expanded in a way that only highlights the strategic failure of Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. (...) What we are seeing is a total failure on Putin’s part regarding his decision invade a weaker Ukraine. And in no way, in no way, Putin's war in Ukraine has improved the life and future of the Russian people," Brzezinski said.

Asked if any peace talks were underway, Brzezinski said that every minute of every day the US government is ready to move forward on the path of diplomacy. However, Russia is advancing along the path of aggression.

He also noted that the States are committed to ensuring that a strong peace includes the full restoration of Ukraine and its entry into the Western institutional orbit. In addition, according to Brzezinski, most US lawmakers remain committed to helping Ukraine and showing solidarity with it.

Recall that in the summer of last year, Putin said that the Russian Federation allegedly had not yet seriously started a war against Ukraine.