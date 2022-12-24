Following Latvia, Lithuania canceled the license of the Dozhd TV channel

12:13 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Lithuanian Radio and Television Commission, following Latvia, decided to cancel the broadcasting license of the Russian independent TV channel Dozhd.



This was reported on the website of the regulator.

On December 6, 2022, the National Electronic Media Council of Latvia (hereinafter referred to as NEPLP) decided to revoke the broadcasting license of the Dozhd TV channel. According to the NEPLP, the decision to revoke the broadcast license was made due to a threat to national security and public order.

The regulator recalled that the decision would come into force on the night of Thursday, December 8, when Dozhd would have to stop broadcasting in Latvia.

"After the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and in order to provide the public with the opportunity to get acquainted with the information provided by independent Russian media, in 2022. On June 6, NEPLP issued a license to the Dozhd TV channel to broadcast in the territory of Latvia.

This license provided the right to distribute the created content in the EU, Russia, the USA and other countries.