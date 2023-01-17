The World Economic Forum will be held without the participation of Russia and China

14:45 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Opened today, January 16, the "classic" World Economic Forum in Davos will be held without the participation of representatives of Russia and China.



This is reported by Western and Russian media.

"A noticeable difference from the forums over the past decades is the absence of a Russian delegation, not only official, but also business," writes the Russian agency.



In total, 116 billionaires will come to the event - 40% more than ten years ago. Of these, 33 will be from the United States, 18 - from European countries, 13 - from India.



It is reported that the forum will be held in the classical format for the first time in three years.



Prior to this, the World Economic Forum in Davos was last held in a classic format in the winter of 2020, before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.. In 2021, it was held entirely online, and in 2022, for the first time in its 50-year history, the forum was held in summer rather than winter.



Earlier it was reported that Davos will bring together a record number of participants this year.